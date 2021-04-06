Live Broadcasting: Netflix announces the arrival of the second season of The Witcher in 2021

After 158 days of production, the fictional series The Witcher has finished filming the second season and will be available in all countries where the service is active by the end of 2021. The series was filmed in 15 different locations in the United Kingdom and saw the participation of 89 cast members and about 1,200 from Crew members and tons of new monsters. Netflix today releases a special video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3cKSG5lkhto) from the group, which captures the enthusiasm of the cast and crew – led by model Lauren Schmidt Hissrich – to complete the filming of this highly anticipated next chapter of The Witcher.

Synopsis – The Witcher, a fictional series based on the best-selling saga of the same name, is an epic story of a family and their fate. The story of the intertwining fates of three individuals in the vast world of a continent, where humans, elves, witches, statues, and monsters fight for survival and where good and evil are not easily identifiable. In Season 2, convinced of the death of Yennefer in the epic battle of Collie Souden, Geralt of Rivia takes Ciri to the safest place he knows, which is the home of his childhood, Cair Morehn. As kings, elves, humans and demons fight on the continent for supremacy outside her walls, Geralt of Rivia must protect the girl from something more dangerous: the mysterious force within her.

