“I don’t see them exhausted” – Leicester coach Rodgers said Liverpool were still going strong despite injuries

The Foxes coach questioned the narration about the Reds’ problems after his team lost at Anfield in Sunday’s Premier League match.

Brendan Rodgers questioned the narrative that Liverpool was “exhausted” after the defeat of Leicester City on Sunday.

Rodgers’ Leicester side lost 3-0 at Anfield as Liverpool continued their unbeaten league run to 64 games – a club record.

Juergen Klopp was without players the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara in the Premier League match, but Leicester coach Rodgers indicated that there was a lot of focus on the injury concerns of his former team, who advanced the same points with Premier League leaders Tottenham. .

He also referred to the absence of Leicester himself, as Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, Timothy Castani and Wilfred Ndidi were absent from the match.

“We’re not talking about it. It was a great start. We were defeated by the better team,” he told a news conference. “Everyone talked about Liverpool’s injuries and that was the story that led to this match, but it’s still a first-class team with players at the front of the field who could hurt you.

“There are still a number of players off the field, but the players were great, they did everything and it wasn’t just our night, so we move on.”

With Van Dijk and Joe Gomez out, Fabinho came into the center of the defense alongside Joel Matip, while James Milner started at right-back due to Alexander Arnold’s calf injury.

Rodgers said he remains a solid defense for Liverpool, with Klopp’s side keeping their fourth clean sheet in seven games in all competitions.

“I don’t really view this as an exhausted line of defense,” he said. “I know they miss Virgil van Dijk, but Matip is a great defender, and Fabinho took his place, he played there against Chelsea and there he played against the top players.

“Andy Robertson has always played, Alison is the number one goalkeeper and wherever James Milner plays, he’s doing a great job. I don’t agree with this narrative, they are still very strong with the best players.

“You look at the midfield, the players who always played. They are just a great team, very organized, playing hard with high quality and they were the best team.”

After Johnny Evans’ goal in the 21st minute, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino scored for Liverpool, and Leicester was fourth in the table – two points behind Tottenham’s men and Klopp’s men.