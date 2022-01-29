Tampere Fair, the first Finnish tour of the Padel World Tour

– Advertising –

the 2022 calendar for the World Padel Tour It was finally announced on January 22, revealing all the auditions that will take place this year. One of the novelties that was introduced was Tampere Fairthe first test of the professional circuit to be hosted by Finland.

Display From June 30 to July 3 It will be the first event of the World Padel Tour North in its history. Due to the date it is celebrated, you can enjoy the experience of being exposed to the sun at midnight, as it is 24 hours a day.

Finland is currently suffering from racquet fever

The Scandinavian country has More than 60,000 padel players and 650 padel stadiums. With just over 5.5 million residents, the average tells us that at least 1 in 100 plays racquet tennis in Finland. If this trend continues, it is expected that by 2023 there will be 100,000 players and over 1,000 tracks.

Deputy Mayor of Tampere, Alexi Ganty It is clear that “Finland is experiencing racket feverMoreover, he said: “It’s exciting to finally have an official World Padel Tour event in Finland especially during the summer weeks when the sun doesn’t set“.

Where will the Tampere fair be held?

the event It will be held at the Tampere Ice StadiumFinland’s oldest hockey stadium is located in Tampere, in the west of the country, just two hours from Helsinki.

The venue, which has hosted several prestigious events, has a capacity of 7,300 people.

At the moment, it is not known which players will participate in the Tampere fair, but it is already known when tickets can be purchased. event organizer, Marco Cusisto He commented on the Padel World Tour: “We can’t wait to announce the first players who will be taking part in the event. It will be a week to remember for the Padel community around the world. Tickets will go on sale in February“.

All information about Tampere Badil Gallery You can consult him at padelopen.fi.

