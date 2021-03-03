USA: The Ku Klux Klan flag hangs on the other side of Schwarzer’s house – no fee

Wayne County, USA Michigan It last made headlines around the world after the US presidential election last November. At that time, the former president claimed Donald Trump Without a receipt in the neighborhood in which the big city is located Detroit There were irregularities in the vote counting process.

Now Wayne County has a new scandal: A white man is said to have hung a flag of a racist underground Ku Klux Klan in his window at his home in the Detroit suburb of Gross Pointe Park. In this way his black neighbor can see the flag clearly and it can be clearly understood as an attempt to intimidate. Jedona Denges said the flag hangs directly across from her family’s dining room. I felt threatened and complained to the police. There she advised to take action to solve the problem. Something refused – and the accident was announced.

But it seems that there is no legal way to prevent a man from raising the racist flag.

"There is no doubt that what happened to Mrs. Denges is despicable, shocking, and totally unacceptable," the Washington Post quoted District Attorney Kim Worthy as saying. The black prosecutor said in a statement that, unfortunately, there was no way to take legal action against her. It had been announced earlier that the prosecution will not file charges for the accident. The Attorney General advises to make changes to the law Worthy said he encouraged Michigan lawmakers to review relevant laws and take steps to protect citizens from this "horrific behavior," referring to the incident.

According to a media report, the neighbor's friend justified the flag suspension by the fact that there was no money for the curtain and they felt they were being watched by a camera that Thing had installed. After the accident became known about two weeks ago, a number of people showed their solidarity with things. It also organized a protest march. For the time being, it appears that the neighborhood dispute has been resolved in a practical way. The neighbor lowered the flag after the police brought him new window blinds.