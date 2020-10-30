Lori Loughlin begins in jail for two months
In August, the actress was sentenced to two months in prison for her role in the college admission scandal.
A representative for Laughlin did not comment on Friday.
Her husband, Musimo Giannoli, received five months in prison, a $ 250,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service. Like Loughlin, he was ordered to surrender to the US Prison Office before 2 p.m. on November 19.
“I went with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admission process,” Loughlin said in August during the virtual speaking session. “By doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to move away from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children. But in reality, it undermined my daughters’ capabilities and achievements.”
She said she now understood that her decision had helped exacerbate existing inequalities in society.
“While I hope I can go back and do things differently, I can only take responsibility and move on,” she said while her voice cracked and started crying.
“I’m really sorry, so deep and deep,” she said, using both hands to wipe the tears from her face. “I am ready to face the consequences and compensate.”
Singer pleaded guilty and cooperating with the federal investigation.
CNN’s Sonya Mogi contributed to this report.