Lori Loughlin begins in jail for two months

In August, the actress was sentenced to two months in prison for her role in the college admission scandal.

A representative for Laughlin did not comment on Friday.

Her husband, Musimo Giannoli, received five months in prison, a $ 250,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service. Like Loughlin, he was ordered to surrender to the US Prison Office before 2 p.m. on November 19.

Giannulli and Loughlin have become the face of the college admission scandal and are arguably the most famous parents who have admitted to paying $ 500,000 to the mastermind of the plotter, William “Rick” Singer, to get their daughters in college.

“I went with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admission process,” Loughlin said in August during the virtual speaking session. “By doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to move away from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children. But in reality, it undermined my daughters’ capabilities and achievements.”

She said she now understood that her decision had helped exacerbate existing inequalities in society.

“While I hope I can go back and do things differently, I can only take responsibility and move on,” she said while her voice cracked and started crying.

“I’m really sorry, so deep and deep,” she said, using both hands to wipe the tears from her face. “I am ready to face the consequences and compensate.”

Loughlin, who is best known for portraying Aunt Becky in the sitcom “Full House,” and costume designer Giannulli, pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges, taking advantage of what Singer referred to as his “side door” at university by creating fake profiles of girls and passing them on as recruits in Crew team.

Singer pleaded guilty and cooperating with the federal investigation.

Laughlin and Giannoli were among the defendants who initially pleaded not guilty and were willing to roll the dice in court. But the couple changed their pleas in May and struck a deal with the plaintiffs. Loughlin pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit mail and mail fraud, and Giannulli pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit mail scams, email fraud, and honest services.