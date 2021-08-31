USA: Rescuers struck by lightning – Matt – News abroad

Berkeley (United States – Bundesstaat New Jersey) – A 19-year-old lifeguard was killed by a lightning strike on a beach on the northeastern coast of the USA.

Seven others, three lifeguards and four swimmers were injured. They were taken to hospitals and out of harm’s way.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wrote on Twitter: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young lifeguard who was killed in the horrific lightning strike on Berkeley Beach today, and we pray for the full recovery of those injured.”

Flowers were laid on a rescue platform in memory of the victimPhoto: Wayne Barry/The Associated Press



Tortorelli’s house was just a short distance from shore when lightning suddenly struck around 4:30 p.m. local time. “It looked a bit cloudy in one direction, but it was pretty clear in the other, and it was the first lightning of the day,” he said. Two minutes later, the sirens of the police cars were heard.

Thomas Taberoni was less than 100 meters from the lifeguard platform in a beach house. “Have you ever been to an air show that really broke the sound barrier and weren’t prepared for it?” the Associated Press quoted him as saying. “This was about 100 times higher.”



“We went to the beach today and are grateful for what you did for us by making sure we were safe on the beach,” read a note on the lifeguards stand Photo: Wayne Barry/The Associated Press



Police wrote on Facebook that they were investigating reports of lightning strikes in the area and would publish more information as it became available.