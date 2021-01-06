USA elections 2020: Trump says: ‘Even in Mexico, they use ID cards to vote’





Donald Trump, President of the United States (European Union), who has confirmed that he won the November 3 elections and that There was a fraudThis morning he tweeted that “even in Mexico the identity is used to vote.”

The day after the Georgia Senate election, where Democratic candidate Rafael Warnock won one seat, the other is commented, Trump tweeted that they “suddenly found 50,000 ballot papers late last night. Idiots. They are embarrassing America. Our electoral process is worse than the one taking place in the third world countries!“.

Twitter flagged the post, saying the allegations of voter fraud are disputed.

Trump, who claims without evidence that the massive early vote in the presidential election, which was won by Democrat Joe Biden, was rigged, He insists he won and that his election was “stolen”. And now He wants the vice president Mike Penny Cancel the election result in today’s congressional session Which must endorse the electoral votes of the states.

He said in a tweet before mentioning to Mexico For example.

“Even in Mexico, an identity is used to vote.”.

OA