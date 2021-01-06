Finnish Air Force: Finland removes the swastika from the logo – jigsaw

Red iPhone / afp 03 July 2020 – 8:58 am

The Finnish Air Force is changing the logo on its aircraft. Photo: Imago Images / Letikova / Josi Nukari via www.imago-images.de

The Finnish Air Force removed the last of the swastika symbols from their aircraft and uniforms more than a hundred years later. An army spokesman said foreigners have often associated the swastika with Nazi Germany, even though it has a “very different background.”

Red iPhone / afp July 3, 2020 – 8:58 am

Helsinki – The Finnish Air Force tacitly removed the last of the swastika symbols from its aircraft and uniforms more than a hundred years later. The military announced, Thursday, that a golden eagle is replacing the ubiquitous swastika. The decision to do so was already made in 2017.

The Luftwaffe has not officially announced the move. A political professor at the University of Helsinki noticed the change this week.

The swastika was the official symbol of the Finnish Air Force between 1918 and 1945. After World War II it was changed to the white and blue flag. The golden eagle became the official emblem in 2002, but some units and aircraft continued to use the swastika symbol.

Foreigners often associate the swastika with Nazi Germany

During World War II, the Finns fought with the Axis powers against the Soviet Union, as well as against Germany during the Lapland War of 1944.

Army spokesman Henrik Gamberg of Agence France-Presse said foreigners often associated the swastika with Nazi Germany, even though it had a “completely different background”. The Swastika, also known as the Swastika, was used by the National Socialists in Germany. However, modifications to this have also been found in Hinduism and other Indo-European religions since ancient times.







