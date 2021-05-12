USA and Russia: Blinkin and Lavro plan to meet at the Arctic Summit

Relations between the United States and Russia are deeply strained. Now the foreign ministers of the two countries want to meet for a personal conversation – and the possibility of a meeting between Biden and Putin should also be discussed.

RForeign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his American colleague Anthony Blinken plan to meet face-to-face on the sidelines of the Arctic summit next week. The company said that during a telephone conversation, a separate conversation was arranged on May 20, which should address “key issues of mutual relations and the international agenda.” Russian Foreign Ministry On wednesday with. The State Department in Washington confirmed the planned meeting.

The chief diplomat had previously been expected to talk about a possible meeting between their presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden at the Arctic Council ministerial meeting in the Icelandic capital Reykjavik.

Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Quelle: pa / dpa / Pool EPA / Yuri Kochetkov

Ties between the United States and Russia have tightened recently. They are burdened, among other things, by heightened tensions in the Ukrainian conflict and Russia’s dealings with imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

In an interview with ABC News in March, Biden answered yes to the question of whether he considered Russia’s head of state, Vladimir Putin, a “murderer.” In addition, the new US president announced a tougher course towards Moscow after accusing his predecessor, Donald Trump, of being too soft on Putin.

Read also

In light of the great tension between the two countries, Biden recently suggested holding a summit meeting in a third country over its Russian counterpart. According to his ideas, this could happen in Europe in the summer. Biden will come to Europe in mid-June for the NATO summit, among other things. The Kremlin has left the field open so far on whether Putin will accept the invitation.

The ministerial meeting ends Iceland’s two-year presidency of the most important Arctic cooperation forum, which will now move to Russia within the next two years. The aim of the meeting is to provide an overview of what the Council has accomplished under the auspices of Iceland. In addition to Russia and the United States, the Arctic Council also includes Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Canada, Norway and Sweden.