US warns Russia of ‘grave mistake’ in Ukraine

The United States noted the movements of Russian forces on the border with Ukraine. They are demanding that Russia disclose its intentions – and send a clear warning afterward.

The United States should clarify the movements of Russian forces in the border area Ukraine wanted. A Pentagon spokesman said that the “unusual” activities of the military could be observed John Kirby Wednesday. “We demand Russia To clarify his intentions and adherence to the Minsk agreements. ”

city ​​police Anthony Blink He expressed his concern about Moscow’s actions during the visit of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba to Washington. He warned Russia not to make a “grave mistake” in the conflict with Ukraine, as it did when it annexed Crimea in 2014. Blinken renewed US support for Ukraine’s “sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity”.

In March, Russia assembled thousands of soldiers, heavy military equipment, naval ships and Air Force aircraft near the Ukrainian border and in Russia-annexed Crimea in a massive deployment of forces. Troop movements fueled fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Weeks later, Moscow finally declared the alleged exercise over and withdrew its soldiers.

The Ukrainian army has been fighting pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country since 2014. The West accuses Russia of backing the separatists, a charge the government in Moscow denies.