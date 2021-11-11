Borsa Italiana, commenting on today’s session (November 11, 2021)

A quiet start for the major stock indexes on a day still dedicated to the publication of quarterly data for many listed companies

Slow start for Piazza Afari’s main indicators A day still dedicated to the publication of quarterly data for many listed companies, even among the big names in FTSEMib. Meanwhile, the fourth tranche of BTP Futura continues to be rolled out. Two BTPs are also expected in the morning.

At 9.20 the FTSEMib index rose 0.08% to 27,583 points While All Share recorded an increase of 0.04%. In the medium red (-0.38%) and the star (-0.78%).

Major US stock indices Yesterday’s session ended in negative territory amid fears of rising inflation in the US. The Dow Jones fell 0.66% to 36,080 points, while the S&P500 closed 0.82% lower to 4,647 points. Worse performance for the Nasdaq index (-1.66% at 15,623 points). Tesla Motors rebounded (+4.34%) after the big correction it suffered in the previous session.

Among the individual nicknames for Piazza Afari, eyes are on the general (+ 1.39%). Il Leone di Trieste announced financial results for the first nine months of 2021, the period which closed with a net profit of 2.25 billion euros, an increase of 74% compared to 1.3 billion euros recorded in the same months last year. In light of the results for the nine months of 2021, the Group has confirmed a target for 2018-2021 compound annual growth in earnings per share between 6% and 8%. The expected return on capital (ROE) in 2021 is also expected to be greater than 11.5%. The goal of paying a cumulative 2019-2021 dividend between 4.5 and 5 billion euros has been achieved with the disbursement of the second tranche of 2019 dividends made recently.

eyes on too Italian Post (-1.28%). The group announced that it closed the January-September period with revenue of 8.44 billion euros, an increase of 11.7% compared to 7.56 billion euros generated in the first nine months of last year. Net profit amounted to 1.17 billion, an increase of 30.7% compared to 898 million recorded in the same period in 2020. Based on the results of the first nine months of 2021 and in line with the Group’s dividend policy, the management of Poste Italiane proposed the distribution. of an interim dividend of 2022 (relating to fiscal year 2021) of €0.185 per share (in the previous year, Poste separated an interim dividend of €0.162 per share). The voucher will be separated on Monday 22nd November 2021 and paid on 24th November.

Among the top offers at the start was a 2.61% drop from Interpump and +1.11% of Mediolanum Bank.



