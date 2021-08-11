Ursula Corbero, Netflix celebrates Tokyo by La Casa di Carta on her birthday

Spanish actress Ursula CorberoWho took on the role of Tokyo from the series paper houseShe turns 32 today and Netflix Italia has dedicated an Instagram post to her to wish her the best while she waits to see how her story on the show will turn out.

Corbero running out today 32 years, You can find the Netflix post at the bottom of the news, following the global success of the TV series paper house who translates TokyoShe became an actress without a doubt One of the world’s most important stars Spanish cinema.

Ursula He’s also done a great job recently Jump to Hollywood the acting In the action movie Snake Eyes: GI Joe – The Origins. But her successes don’t end there, because her fame also makes her shine social network Modeling for various brands and magazines.

His latest project reached the pinnacle of professional success and was The dream came true for the actress: He will appear on the cover of Vogue fashion magazine.

Her fans can’t wait to see her return to action in the final season of La Casa di Carta, the first of which will arrive in September 3 On the streaming service, the second and final part that will close the story will begin on December 3.

Discover 10 secrets about Ursula Corbero in our special, Tokyo-inspired movie character.