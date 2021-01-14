Unusual photos from the U.S. Parliament: The Army is asleep on the Capitol
Updated January 14, 2021 at 3:40 pm
After the storm hit the U.S. Capitol, the Parliament building was greatly enhanced security measures. Heavily armed national guards walk through the corridors of democracy – or take naps on the floor. (MSc / dpa / afp)
After the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, security measures at Parliament were greatly strengthened. Thousands of National Guard soldiers were deployed around the US Congress on Wednesday.
But in between, men and women also need a comfortable job. And so it came to unusual pictures: dozens of emergency services lying in halls …
… and the corridors of the Capitol building and in the visitor center connected directly to the ground and slept or …
… read on cell phone.
Apparently, there was no suitable accommodation option for reservists in uniforms equipped with assault rifles.
According to media reports, the FBI of the Federal Police has warned of the potential for new violent clashes over Joe Biden’s swearing in as President on Jan.20.
Up to 15,000 National Guard troops are to be deployed to support the rest of the security forces until Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday at the Capitol.
Where the National Guard now sleeps, the Capitol police service is usually almost exclusively active.
Outgoing US President Donald Trump has called on his supporters to march to Congress in a fiery speech in order to prevent Biden’s election victory from final confirmation by Parliament.
Five people were killed in the violent attack. So that it doesn’t happen again, the National Guard is now on site.
