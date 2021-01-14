Iker Guarrotxena changes Greece to Australia

The former Athletic player leaves Hellenic Volos and signs for a season with Western United in Melbourne Guarrotxena, during the show.

Iker Guarotxina packed his bags and moved to the other side of the world. He left Europe, specifically Greece, to settle in Australia. The former Athletic player decided to stick with Hellenic Volos and signed for one season with Western United in Melbourne. After Markel Susaeta and Beñat Etxebarria, He joined Macarthur FC, another former Athletic player who lands on the continent to try his luck in a league in perpetual development and expansion. A challenge that he faces with great enthusiasm and a desire to succeed.

Guarrotxena has been in Australia for several days now On Saturday he could make his debut against Melbourne City. He had the opportunity to leave Volos as the 2019-2020 season arrived and he did not hesitate to accept the challenge. The winger will play this way at his sixth club since leaving Lezama, training as a soccer player and learning the trade that propelled him to competition in four different countries.

After serving in Tenerife, Mirandes and Lyonsa, the Biscayans went to the Polish Bojon Schensen and from there he jumped to the Greek Volos. Now a new adventure begins in Western Australia, where he will coincide with former Spanish player Victor Sanchez.