Unruly passengers on board fined, Britons convicted of violating masks in Singapore

(CNN) – While our passports haven’t received many stamps since March 2020, at least our vocabulary is expanding. Variables, mandates, quarantines, requirements: who knew 2021 would be multi-sectional?
CNN Travel, as always, has been keeping an eye on the week’s developments and here’s our summary of what we’ve learned in Covid Travel over the past seven days.
1. American Airlines will not serve alcoholic beverages until 2022
American Airlines said in a memo to employees that it was “doing everything in its power to help create a safe environment for our crew and customers.”
Joe Riddell / Getty Images
It turns out that diabetes has a problem with alcohol.
2. Hong Kong has strict quarantine rules, but not if you’re Nicole Kidman
Australian actress Nicole Kidman has been granted an exemption from quarantine in Hong Kong.
Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP
Hong Kong has some of the strictest quarantine rules in the world due to the Covid-19 virus, but a special exemption has been granted to Hollywood star Nicole Kidman.
3. The closed tourism board is promoting vaccination instead
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said anti-lockdown protesters are “selfish” for violating social distancing rules. Meanwhile, Hanoi, Vietnam is in isolation to try to contain a rise in new cases. And in Indonesia, restrictions were extended by a week. CNN’s Michael Holmes reports.
4. The US has extended border restrictions and added other countries to its “no travel” list.
The US has imposed restrictions on non-essential travel along the border since the beginning of the pandemic, with exceptions for cross-border trade, US citizens and lawful permanent residents, as well as people traveling for reasons such as medical purposes or going to school.
Sculptural in nature, the landscape has carved a unique identity in the heart of Turkey.
Among the happiest news, Chile, Mozambique and Uruguay have all moved to Level 3, urging unvaccinated travelers to avoid non-essential travel to those places.
5. A man was sentenced to six weeks in prison for violating the mask laws
A man reading a newspaper sits at an unspecified safe distance sign at a train station on April 21, 2020 in Singapore.
Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images
Having previously undergone a psychiatric evaluation of his behavior and observations in court, Benjamin Glenn was convicted of four counts of repeated failure to wear a mask, as well as causing public inconvenience and using language. threatening public officials.
6. From coast to coast, major US cities submit vaccination orders
Proof of vaccination is required to enjoy indoor entertainment venues in New York City.
Noam Galli / Getty Images
City residents 12 and older are now required to show their vaccination credentials to access indoor restaurants, bars, gyms and theaters, as well as large event spaces with at least 1,000 people.
7. The Turks and Caicos Islands will require all visitors to be fully vaccinated
Cardinal Arthur, born in Central Caicos, shares the charm of his Caribbean hometown, where visitors can find a quiet beach without the crowds.
From September 1, all travelers 16 years of age or older will need to show proof of vaccination prior to entry, with vaccination completed at least two weeks prior to arrival.
8. Canada announces a vaccination mandate for air travel
Passenger check-in at Toronto Pearson International Airport in April 2020.
Cole Burston / Getty Images
Canada’s Minister of Transport, Omar Al-Ghubra, said during a virtual press conference on August 13 that the vaccination requirement “includes all commercial air travelers, passengers of inter-provincial trains, and passengers of large military ships with overnight accommodations such as cruise ships.”
9. Face masks will be mandatory in US national parks
The influx of visitors has forced Arches National Park in Utah to temporarily close its doors almost every day. Frustrated visitors are not the only result of overcrowding. The National Park Service expects it to be one of its busiest summers ever, so Arches won’t be the only popular park where crowds can be an issue. CNN’s Lucy Kavanov reports.
The NPS said this applies regardless of vaccination status or levels of transmission within the community and the requirement will be in effect until further notice.
12. The Navajo Nation has reopened its parks and monuments
US Highway 163 passes through Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park in Utah.
Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images
The Navajo Nation, a Native American preserve that stretches across parts of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico, gradually reopened its historic parks and attractions Monday.
Most businesses, including restaurants, casinos, museums and theme parks, can now operate at 50% of their capacity.
This story was contributed by Priscilla Alvarez, Forest Brown, Marnie Hunter, Faith Karimi, Diksha Madhok, Lilit Marcus, Pete Montaigne, Paula Newton and Gregory Wallace of CNN.