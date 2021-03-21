United States of America. Trump will return to social media in two or three months, using his own platform

21/03/2021 Former United States President Donald Trump. Former US President Donald Trump intends to return “soon” to social networks on his own platform after he was banned from networks such as Twitter as a result of his followers’ attack on the Capitol building on January 6. North American Politics United States Yuri Gribas / Zuma Press / ContactPhoto



Madrid, 21 (Europe Press)

Former US President Donald Trump intends to return “soon” to social networks on his own platform after he was banned from networks such as Twitter as a result of his followers’ attack on the Capitol building on January 6.

In addition to his own social network, Trump could launch his own television network to engage the Fox News audience, the first to identify Joe Biden as the winner in Arizona’s main state on election night.

However, one of Trump’s advisers, Jason Miller, made it clear on Sunday on Fox News itself that the main priority at the moment is social networks.

Miller said that Trump “will return to social networks within two or three months with his own platform,” stressing that this “will completely redefine the game” and attract “tens of millions” of users.

Even before the Capitol attack, Trump and his supporters denounced prejudice in major social networks, events that left five people dead and permeated deeply into the American political imagination.

After the attack, Trump was also expelled from Facebook and Instagram, and networks considered right-wing such as Gap and Parler have come under heavy criticism and are even being investigated.

Since taking office on January 20, Trump has drastically limited his public presence and lives in his mansion in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, although he maintains his pulse to control the Republican Party with the goal of a possible presidential nomination in 2024.

Miller, who urged the media to “pay attention to Georgia this Monday” because Trump will have a massive audience, said he “already has more than 20 senators and more than 50 congressmen calling or making the pilgrimage to Maralago.” New support. “