UK urges pregnant women to vaccinate against delta variant

“The COVID-19 vaccine can keep you, your baby and your loved ones safe and out of hospital,” said Jacqueline Dunkley-Bennett, chief midwife for England.

He urged colleagues and pregnant women to take steps to protect themselves and their babies, emphasizing that vaccines save lives.

The warning comes after a “disturbing” study was published last week by the University of Oxford.

Data shows that 99% of pregnant women hospitalized with coronavirus have not been vaccinated and that one in ten of them need intensive care.

Professor Marian Knight, who led the study, recalls that it is very good news that so few vaccinated pregnant women have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

However, it was considered “of serious concern that hospitalizations of pregnant women with MERS-CoV are increasing, and patients appear to be affected more seriously in the case of the delta variant.”

According to Knight, 200 pregnant women were hospitalized with the coronavirus last week alone.

In total, from the beginning of the epidemic to July 11, 3,371 pregnant women were hospitalized with symptoms of the disease.

The severity of his condition was underlined with the delta variable, details of the study, which had not yet been examined by his peers.

WHO vaccinator Kate O’Brien, who was consulted this week on the same topic, stressed that pregnant women are “at greater risk” of developing serious illness from the disease.

This is even more true in late pregnancy, when you have a big belly and your lung capacity is reduced due to the weight you’re carrying,” she explained in a question and answer session, encouraging future moms and nursing mothers to get vaccinated.

From mid-April, pregnant women in the UK can receive the Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna vaccine. In fact, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (RCOG) and the Royal College of Midwives advise doing so as soon as possible.

According to data from the English Health Service (PHE) published on July 22, about 51,700 pregnant women received the first dose, and 20,600 in the second.

A very low number compared to the 606,500 pregnant women registered by their doctors in England in 2020-2021, according to the BBC.

