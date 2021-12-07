UK sees signs Omicron variant ‘more transmissible’

EFE / EPA / NEIL HALL



London, December 7 (EFE). – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Cabinet on Tuesday that the first signs were that the omicron variant of the coronavirus was “more transmissible” than Delta.

A Downing Street spokesman, his official office, meanwhile stressed that it was “too early” to draw definitive conclusions about the severity of the alternative, particularly about the severity of the disease it causes and its ability to evade the system. defenses.

Johnson stressed, in statements to the media, that booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are the main line of defense to avoid a new wave of the epidemic.

The CEO announced last week that it would introduce a third dose to all UK adults at the end of January, although there has been criticism in recent days about the speed with which this plan is being rolled out.

The Prime Minister defended “Our booster-dosing program is the fastest in Europe. We’ve given more doses than any other comparable country. That doesn’t mean we can’t do it faster, but we’re ahead of our own schedule.”

The UK has already vaccinated more than 20 million booster doses, including three-quarters of those over 65 years of age.

Epidemiologist Tim Spector told the BBC today that omicron infections are doubling every day in the UK and said new restrictions on international travel were “meaningless” to try to stop its expansion.