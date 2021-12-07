https://snanews.de/20211207/sterne-nasa-astronautenkandidaten-video-4596761.html
Far from the stars: NASA introduces new astronaut candidates – video
NASA has selected ten new astronaut candidates from among more than 12,000 applicants to represent the United States and "for the good of humanity"
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson introduced members of the 2021 Astronaut class, the first new class in four years, at Ellington Field near NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. “Today we welcome ten new explorers, ten members of the Artemis generation, to NASA’s 2021 Astronaut Nominee class,” Nelson said. Candidates will join Johnson in January 2022 for a two-year course. According to NASA, training for astronaut candidates is divided into five main categories: operation and maintenance of the International Space Station, training for spacewalks, development of complex robotic skills, safe operation of a T-38 training aircraft and knowledge of the Russian language. Versatile in space after completion, they can be assigned missions, which include research aboard the space station, launches of spacecraft built by commercial companies, and space missions to Mars with NASA’s Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System carrier rocket. We’ve made many giant leaps in the past 60 years and achieved President Kennedy’s goal of putting a man on the moon,” said former NASA astronaut and assistant administrator, Pam Melroy, to the nominees. Wecchi.” “Today we continue reaching for the stars as we return to the Moon and Mars with NASA’s newest class of astronaut candidates.” Applicants were US citizens from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands, and the Northern Mariana Islands. First, NASA required candidates to complete a master’s degree in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and used an online assessment tool. With the addition of these 10 members, NASA now has 360 astronauts since the original “Mercury Seven” was selected in 1959. There are four women and six men in the 2021 nominee category.
The stars are still far away, but there’s also plenty to do in your solar system!
NASA has selected ten new astronaut candidates from more than 12,000 applicants to represent the United States and work in space “for the good of humanity.” The space agency announced on Monday.
“Today we welcome ten new explorers, ten members of the Artemis generation, the 2021 NASA nominated class of astronauts,” Nelson said.
“Each candidate alone possesses the ‘suitable candidate’, but together they are the creed of our country: ‘E pluribus unum – one among many’.”
Astronaut candidates will be registered for service with Johnson in January 2022 to begin a two-year training course. According to NASA, training for astronaut candidates is divided into five main categories: operation and maintenance of the International Space Station, training for spacewalks, development of complex robotic skills, safe operation of a T-38 training aircraft and knowledge of the Russian language.
Versatile in space
Once complete, they can be assigned tasks including research aboard the space station, commercial spacecraft launches, and space missions to Mars using NASA’s Orion system and space launch.
“All of you have amazing backgrounds,” NASA astronaut and former NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Milroy told the candidates.
“They bring diversity in many forms to our astronaut teams and have risen to become one of the highest and most exciting forms of public service.”
“We’ve made many great leaps in the past 60 years and achieved President Kennedy’s goal of putting a man on the moon,” said Vanessa Wich, director of the Johnson Center. “Today we continue to reach for the stars as we return to the Moon and then to Mars with NASA’s newest class of astronaut candidates.”
Applicants included US citizens from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the US territories of Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands, and the Northern Mariana Islands. For the first time, NASA required candidates to complete a master’s degree in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and used an online assessment tool.
By accepting these 10 members, NASA has now selected 360 astronauts since the original Mercury Seven of 1959. There are four women and six men in the class of 2021 candidates.
