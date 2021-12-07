https://snanews.de/20211207/sterne-nasa-astronautenkandidaten-video-4596761.html

Far from the stars: NASA introduces new astronaut candidates – video

NASA has selected ten new astronaut candidates from among more than 12,000 applicants to represent the United States and "for the good of humanity" on … December 7, 2021

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson introduced members of the 2021 Astronaut class, the first new class in four years, at Ellington Field near NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. “Today we welcome ten new explorers, ten members of the Artemis generation, to NASA’s 2021 Astronaut Nominee class,” Nelson said. Candidates will join Johnson in January 2022 for a two-year course. According to NASA, training for astronaut candidates is divided into five main categories: operation and maintenance of the International Space Station, training for spacewalks, development of complex robotic skills, safe operation of a T-38 training aircraft and knowledge of the Russian language. Versatile in space after completion, they can be assigned missions, which include research aboard the space station, launches of spacecraft built by commercial companies, and space missions to Mars with NASA’s Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System carrier rocket. We’ve made many giant leaps in the past 60 years and achieved President Kennedy’s goal of putting a man on the moon,” said former NASA astronaut and assistant administrator, Pam Melroy, to the nominees. Wecchi.” “Today we continue reaching for the stars as we return to the Moon and Mars with NASA’s newest class of astronaut candidates.” Applicants were US citizens from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands, and the Northern Mariana Islands. First, NASA required candidates to complete a master’s degree in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and used an online assessment tool. With the addition of these 10 members, NASA now has 360 astronauts since the original “Mercury Seven” was selected in 1959. There are four women and six men in the 2021 nominee category.

