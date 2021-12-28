UK rules out new coronavirus restrictions for remainder of the year

Government United kingdom will not display new restrictions for him COVID-19 to England before the end 2021Health Minister Sajid Javid said on Monday.

The partial figures released by the government on Monday showed 98,515 new cases From COVID-19, but once the data from ScotlandAnd sitting e Northern Ireland, cases are likely to remain slightly less than pico From December 24 From 122186.

But Javid said ministers would not take any new measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the coming days.

“There will be no further measures before the new year,” Javid told reporters.

As shown, highly transmissible Variable Omicron The coronavirus now accounts for about 90% of cases across England, urging people to celebrate the New Year with caution.

He explained that when we enter the new year, we will of course see if more measures are necessary. “

Government attention is focused on the number of patients hospitalized with Omicron after first data last week suggested the alternative carried lower risks for admission.

The UK has reported a total of 3,148 thousand deaths in the 28 days after testing positive for COVID-19, as well as 12.2 million positive tests during the pandemic so far.

Incomplete data was also published on December 25, with 113,628 injuries, and on December 26, with 108,893 injuries.

