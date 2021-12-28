Nadia Podroska Low on the Tour of Australia

The Walt Disney Company’s new public entertainment and sports streaming service for adults launched at a preferential cost for its annual subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive perpetual commercial offer that will make subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. subscribe now.

The bad news continues Nadia Podroska. The Argentine has now withdrawn from the 2022 Australian Open.

Since August, at the US Open, he has not played an official match (US Open) due to an injury to the back of the thigh, near the hip, which highlighted, among other injuries, his absence at WTA 125 in Buenos Aires. Eris that has been played from October 31.

“Although in this time I have learned to live and compete with the pain, the recovery process to heal my body definitely takes more time. That is why we decided Not to compete again until March 2022Podroska announced on social media, within hours of traveling to Alicante, Spain to continue his recovery.

And then Rosario will go six months without playing officially. Today, ranked 84th in the world, he was defending the Melbourne WTA 500 quarter-finals and second round at the Open Championship itself, so It will be among the top 100.