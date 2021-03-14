The United Kingdom accused China of violating the bilateral obligations of the Hong Kong government

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab stands outside Downing Street in London, UK, February 24, 2021. Reuters / John Sibley

The British government Charged on Saturday Xi Jinping regime for breaching the Sino-British Joint Declaration 1984 for him London agreed to return Hong Kong to China in exchange for Beijing’s commitment to granting a significant degree of political independence to the former colony..

The UK is considered to be China in A situation of persistent non-compliance From the statement and condemned Beijing’s decision to amend the Hong Kong government election process.

British Foreign Secretary, Dominic RapHe indicated that The third breach of the ad in less than nine months“A pattern designed to harass and suppress voices critical of China’s policies.”

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrives at Downing Street for a cabinet meeting in London on July 14, 2020. Reuters / Hannah McKay

“Beijing’s decision to impose radical changes to restrict participation in Hong Kong’s electoral system is a new and clear breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration, and it is legally binding.”he added.

Raab called for “continued non-compliance with the joint statement.” “Evidence of the growing distance between Beijing’s promises and actions.”.

In this sense, the minister repeated to him “I support the people of Hong Kong.”. “China should act in accordance with its legal obligations and Respect for fundamental rights and freedoms in Hong Kong“, Locate.

Rap has been approved before G7 foreign ministers, Who expressed them Concern over the apparent erosion of democratic elements in Hong Kong’s electoral system.

Pro-democracy activists demonstrate in Hong Kong, 28 July 2019. REUTERS / Edgar Sue. Stock photos

We ask the Chinese and Hong Kong authorities to do so Restore confidence in Hong Kong’s political institutions and end the unjustified persecution of those who promote democratic values ​​and defend rights and freedomsThey said from the group of seven.

The European Union He also expressed himself in this regard, through his High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep BorrellWho confirmed that China consciously dismantles the principle of ‘one country, two systems’ in violation of its international obligations and Hong Kong Basic Law.

Political tension between China and the United Kingdom has grown recently mainly in the wake of the protests in Hong Kong, An area that remained under British sovereignty until 1997. The imposition of the National Security Act and recent electoral reform has exacerbated the situation.

(With information from Europa Press)

