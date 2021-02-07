Correa, the first Argentine to make his debut in Australia

Rosario Federico Correa will be the first Argentine tennis player to come into play Australian Open 2021, When he faces Canadian Milos Raonic on Sunday in the opening tour of the first day of the Grand Slam being held in Melbourne.

Correa, ranked 92 in the ATP world rankings, was scheduled to take place this Sunday at 11th in Melbourne (at 21st in Argentina) to face Raonic (15) at the 1573 Auxiliary Court Arena at the Melbourne Park complex.

For this part, Diego Schwartzman (9) He will play, no later than 4, on Monday against Sweden’s Elias Ymir (204), in the number seven stadium, while Juan Ignacio Lundero (81) was scheduled to face Federico Delbonis (77), in the No. 6 stadium.

The other two Argentinians competing in the main singles draw, Guido Bella (44), who will debut against Croatian Borna Koric (25), and Nadia Podorowska (47), against American Christina McHale (82), will definitely appear between Monday night. And Tuesday morning.

The top seed for the title among the men, the Serbian Novak Djokovic (1) You will play around seven o’clock on Monday at the Rod Laver Arena Central Stadium against Frenchman Jeremy Chardy, while among the women, North American Serena Williams (11) will play German Laura Siegmund (51) also in the middle. , On the second shift of the day that begins on Sunday at 20.