Australia prepares to reopen borders for vaccinated tourists

Travel without a reservation necessary from New Zealand to Australia Australia’s tourism minister said they will resume from Monday, as the country prepares to partially reopen its international borders for the first time since March 2020.

Australian citizens who have been vaccinated and permanent residents living in New South Wales, Victoria and the capital Canberra will be able to travel internationally from Monday without the need for an exemption or quarantine upon return.

However, at the moment, Only tourists from New Zealand will be able to enter Australia, Provided they are vaccinated.

“The resumption of non-quarantine travel from New Zealand to Australia is another important sign on our path towards recovery,” the Tourism Minister said. Dan Teh, it is a statement.

Australia closed its borders at the start of the pandemic, allowing it Only a limited number of citizens and permanent residents return from abroad, Subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine period in a hotel at your expense.

More than 80 per cent of people aged over 16 in New South Wales, Victoria and Canberra have been fully vaccinated, a requirement for international travel to resume, which means around 14 million Australians They will be able to leave and return to the country if they are fully vaccinated.

But while airlines and travel agencies have reported “enormous demand” for the services, only 23 per cent of Australians feel confident about making travel plans next year, a US government survey showed last week.

On Sunday, Australia recorded more than 1,200 new cases of coronavirus, including 1,036 in Victoria and 177 in New South Wales. There have been 13 deaths associated with SARS-CoV-2.

while the outbreak Delta keep Sydney y Melbourne Cases of Covid-19 in Australia, which were held for months until recently, are far lower than many similar countries, with more than 170,500 infections and 1,735 deaths.

Nearly 77 per cent of all Australians have been fully vaccinated and more than 88 per cent have received their first dose.