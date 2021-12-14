UK removes all countries from Covid Travel red list

The British government will eliminate 11 countries on your travel red list for Covid-19Health Minister Sajid Javid said there is now community transmission of omicron in the UK.

the omicron variable It was first discovered in South Africa and Hong Kong. The British government has added 11 African countries to its red list since the end of November, meaning only UK nationals or residents of those countries are allowed in and who are He should be quarantined in a hotel.

“Now that it’s there Community transmission of the Omicron in the United Kingdom And since omicron has spread so widely around the world, the Travel Red List is less effective at curbing the incursion of omicrons from abroad,” Javid said. “We will remove 11 countries from the Travel Red List starting at 4 a.m. tomorrow.”

11 countries that will be eliminated are Angola, Botswana, Eswantini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

The UK will continue to require all incoming travelers to Undergo a PCR or antigen test up to 48 hours prior to departure, a measure that Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps said will be reviewed in the first week of January.

Arrivals from the red-listed countries had to pay thousands of pounds to pass quarantine in hotels licensed by the government. Many have complained on social media about the costs and The conditions of your stay.

The lack of rooms also left some people stranded outside waiting for space in hotels.

Reuters