UK PMI aims to boost the global economy

The global economy is on track for a massive recovery, as evidenced by increases in Asian and European industrial production and service demand according to the latest PMI, which is published monthly by IHS Markit. UK manufacturing PMI settled at 60.7, marking an increase of 58.9 in March. The index is a measure based on research in the manufacturing and service industries. A reading above 50 points indicates expansion in business activity, while a reading below 50 points indicates contraction.

The Air Force Base now supports international bill payments for more than 200 countries and 145 currencies. As stated in the announcement, companies must make payments to suppliers around the world as they grow internationally. The invoice payment feature of Air Base’s expense management system provides the option to pay foreign suppliers in US dollars or local currency. Other bill payment features for Air Force Base users include fire and self-rating.

a International Olympic Committee (IOC) will work with international sports federations and game publishers to implement the Virtual Olympic Series (OVS), the premier Olympic event licensed for physical and non-physical virtual sports. The series will take place between May 13 and June 23, 2021. “The Virtual Olympic Series is a new and unique digital Olympic experience aimed at increasing direct participation with new audiences in the field of virtual sports”, President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach He said in an advertisement. The games, which the International Olympic Committee still calls Tokyo 2020, have been postponed due to the pandemic.