© Reuters. UK indices closed lower; Investing.com UK 100 down 0.51%



Investing.com – British shares fell at close on Thursday; Sector drop, pushing indices down.

At the close in London, it lost 0.51%.

Best value for a session in Cannes Persimmon PLC (LON :), up 2.58% or 76.0 points, to 3021.0 at close. This was followed by Intertek Group PLC (LON :), which advanced 2.24%, 124.0 points, to close at 5654.0, and Barat developments PLC (LON :), which rose 1.96%, 15.00 points, to close at 779.60.

At the bottom of the index was the Tui AG (LON 🙂 which fell 4.65%, or 17.60 points, to close at 361.00. barbaric Group PLC (LON:) decreased 4.59%, 91.5 points, and closed at 1902.0 Antofagasta PLC (LON:) lost 3.83% or 64.50 points, ending at 1,621.00.

The red numbers outperformed the green numbers on the London Stock Exchange by 1503 to 764, and 192 was flat.

Barratt Developments PLC (LON 🙂 shares rose to a 52-week high, advancing 1.96%, or 15.00, to settle at 779.60.

Gold futures for April delivery fell 0.45%, or 7.80, to $ 1,725.40 an ounce. Regarding other commodities, crude oil futures for May delivery fell 4.64%, or $ 2.84, to settle at $ 58.34 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for May delivery rose 0.06%, $ 0.04, to reach $ 61.71 a barrel.

The GBP / USD was up 0.02% to 1.3735, while EUR / GBP was up 0.05% to 0.8569.

The dollar index rose 0.42% to 92.915.