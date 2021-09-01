UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100 Up 0.43% By Investing.com

© Reuters. UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100, up 0.43%



Investing.com – UK stock exchange closed higher on Wednesday; Sector gains, led indicators higher.

At the close in London, it was up 0.43%.

Best value for session in Cannes reach PLC (LON 🙂 rose 4.78%, 25.40 points, to 556.40 at the close. follow him okado group PLC (LON 🙂 which rose 3.63%, 73.00 points to close at 2,086.00, then Right Move PLC (LON:), whose value rose 2.74%, 19.20 points, to close at 720.60.

To the tail of the cursor is over precaution PLC (LON:) which fell 1.92% or 29.00 points to close at 1,481.00. Antofagasta In the meantime, PLC (LON 🙂 stock fell 1.51%, 22.00 points, and closed at 1,434.00, while BHP Group PLC (LON :)) stock lost 1.17%, 26.50 points, to end at 2,231.00.

Green numbers outperformed red on the London Stock Exchange by 1265 versus 732, and 445 were flat.

Gold futures for December delivery rose 0.02%, or 0.45, to $1,818.55 an ounce. Regarding other commodities, crude oil futures for October delivery fell 0.53%, or $0.36, to settle at $68.14 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for November delivery fell 0.60%, or $0.43, to $71.20 a barrel.

GBP/USD rose 0.27% to 1.3791, while EUR/GBP rose 0.16% to 0.8596.

The dollar index fell 0.26% to 92.398.