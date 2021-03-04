UK indices closed higher; Investing.com in UK 100, up 0.91% by Investing.com

© Reuters. UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100, up 0.91%



Investing.com – The UK Stock Exchange closed higher on Wednesday; Sector gains, indexes lead higher.

At the close in London, it advanced 0.91%.

Best value for a session in Cannes Barat developments PLC (LON :), up 7.07% or 48.40 points, to 732.60 at close. Followed by Carnival PLC (LON :), which advanced 7.04%, 115.0 points, to close at 1,748.5, and Persimmon PLC (LON :), which rose 6.83% or 185.0 points, ended the session at 2,895.0.

Below the index was Avast PLC (LON :), which fell 2.84%, or 13.20 points, to close at 451.00. Meanwhile, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON 🙂 downgraded 2.68%, 32.00 points and closed at 1,162.00, while Severn Trent PLC (LON:) lost 2.47% or 55.0 points, ending at 2,168.0.

The green numbers outnumbered the reds on the London Stock Exchange by 1,245 against 1,001, and 209 was flat.

Gold futures for April delivery fell 1.00%, or $ 17.30 an ounce. Regarding other commodities, crude oil futures for April delivery rose 3.45% or $ 2.06 to settle at $ 61.81 a barrel, while Brent crude oil futures for May delivery rose 2.97%, $ 1.86, to reach $ 64.56 a barrel.

The GBP / USD was up 0.09% to 1.3965, while the EUR / GBP was down 0.20% to 0.8645.

The dollar index rose 0.12% to 90.900.