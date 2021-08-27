Delta ‘cutting down defenses’ of US, New Zealand and Australia against COVID – El Financiero

Bloomberg’s COVID resistance ratings for August saw drastic changes with the spread of the delta variable.

The United States and Israel Fell, just like New Zealand and Australia. European countries proved to be the most resistant amid the spread of immunization.

outbreak cases Sydney’s delta variable is getting worse, With the number of new daily infections in New South Wales exceeding 1,000 for the first time.

India recorded the highest daily toll In more than a month, while Singapore is ready to welcome Hong Kong’s first short-term visitors under the air passport program, even as its reopening plan is tested as cases increase.

Some doses of the COVID vaccine have been halted in Japan after reports of foreign particles in vials, while the European Union will debate whether to reimpose restrictions on visitors from the United States.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has approved a proposal to establish a $10 billion fund To fill the financial gap in the global health care system that is being exposed by the pandemic.

According to Bloomberg’s COVID Resistance Ranking, countries that lead the vaccination and reopening efforts, such as the United States and Israel, have fallen behind, with the delta variant causing new infections. that planted Penetrating infections in fully immunized people Unvaccinated people were sent to intensive care wards.

Places previously ranked high to stem the spread of the virus, such as New Zealand and Australia, have also collapsed, as Delta crept into their defenses, forcing a strict lockdown.

The most resistant European countries were with an intermediate strategy of widespread immunization and reopening based on vaccination status.