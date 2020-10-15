Two gigantic pieces of space garbage are on the verge of “one of the worst space crashes ever” tonight

1 day ago Marsh Tyler
Two gigantic pieces of space garbage are on the verge of "one of the worst space crashes ever" tonight

Idea two formidable defunct Satellites The Crash may sound like a plot from a science fiction blockbuster, but it could become a reality tonight.

Experts have warned that two large pieces of space garbage are heading towards each other and could collide in the 01:56 GMT round tonight.

The confrontation will be held 616 miles over the South Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of Antarctica, according to tracking company LeoLabs.

LeoLabs tweeted: “This event is still very high risk and will likely continue like this during the closest approach.”

The hulls are a disused Soviet satellite called Paros, and a Chinese missile stage, with a combined mass of about 2,800 kg.

Given that they would be heading toward each other at around 32,900 mph, the collision could have been catastrophic.

to me Jonathan McDowellAstronomer from the Center for Astrophysics, the collision will lead to a “significant” increase in space waste in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

While it is unlikely that the event will affect us here on Earth, it could have serious repercussions for satellites, as well as for the International Space Station.

“Most of the” space junk “is moving at very fast speed and can reach speeds of 18,000 miles per hour, nearly seven times faster than a bullet, NASA explained.

download the video

The video is not available

“Given the rate of velocity and size of debris in low Earth orbit, current and future space services, exploration and operations pose a safety risk to people and property in space and on Earth.

READ  Researchers accidentally breed sturddlefish

It wouldn’t be the first time that two large pieces of space junk have collided.

In 2009, a communications satellite collided with an invalid Russian satellite, resulting in 1,800 pieces of debris.

LeoLabs will track junk space tonight to see if it collides.

He added, “We have set to schedule a search status examination during this time to ensure that we only see two objects as expected and we hope to ensure that no new debris is discovered.”

More Stories

Popeye would agree: Spinach could hold a key to renewable fuel cell catalysts

6 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Space catastrophe: Russian and Chinese space junk is at “extremely high risk” from high speed crashes Science | News

14 hours ago Marsh Tyler

The CDC says potential indoor sporting events, after the majority of Florida hockey players are infected with Covid-19

22 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Chase Claypool’s fantasy soccer game about start / sit down: What to do with the Steelers WR in Week 6

4 hours ago Dawn Davis

Expanding London’s congestion charge zone to include Clapham and Catford, Transport Association London says London

6 hours ago Marsh Tyler

The Boston News Anchor claims she was fired after appearing in Adam Sandler’s film Hubie Halloween

6 hours ago Neville Carr

Popeye would agree: Spinach could hold a key to renewable fuel cell catalysts

6 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Koeman was impressed by Osman Dembele’s coaching in Barcelona

6 hours ago Marsh Tyler