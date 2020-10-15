Two gigantic pieces of space garbage are on the verge of “one of the worst space crashes ever” tonight

Idea two formidable defunct Satellites The Crash may sound like a plot from a science fiction blockbuster, but it could become a reality tonight.

Experts have warned that two large pieces of space garbage are heading towards each other and could collide in the 01:56 GMT round tonight.

The confrontation will be held 616 miles over the South Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of Antarctica, according to tracking company LeoLabs.

LeoLabs tweeted: “This event is still very high risk and will likely continue like this during the closest approach.”

The hulls are a disused Soviet satellite called Paros, and a Chinese missile stage, with a combined mass of about 2,800 kg.

Given that they would be heading toward each other at around 32,900 mph, the collision could have been catastrophic.

to me Jonathan McDowellAstronomer from the Center for Astrophysics, the collision will lead to a “significant” increase in space waste in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

While it is unlikely that the event will affect us here on Earth, it could have serious repercussions for satellites, as well as for the International Space Station.

“Most of the” space junk “is moving at very fast speed and can reach speeds of 18,000 miles per hour, nearly seven times faster than a bullet, NASA explained.



“Given the rate of velocity and size of debris in low Earth orbit, current and future space services, exploration and operations pose a safety risk to people and property in space and on Earth.

It wouldn’t be the first time that two large pieces of space junk have collided.

In 2009, a communications satellite collided with an invalid Russian satellite, resulting in 1,800 pieces of debris.

LeoLabs will track junk space tonight to see if it collides.

He added, “We have set to schedule a search status examination during this time to ensure that we only see two objects as expected and we hope to ensure that no new debris is discovered.”