1 day ago Neville Carr
Rock star Tommy Lee said he would leave the country if Trump was re-elected

Posted by Scottie Andrew | CNN

Drummer and frequent critic of Donald Trump Tommy Lee He swears he will move to Europe if the president is re-elected.

In an excerpt from his book Interview with The Big Issue MagazineThe drummer in Motley Crow has pledged to move to Greece, where he was born, if Trump wins the 2020 election.

He told the British newspaper: “Dude, I swear to God if that happens, I am coming to visit the UK.” “I’m out of here. I’ll go back to my home country, go back to Greece and get a home on an island.”

Lee has repeatedly criticized the president since Trump’s election in 2016, most recently Warning him For He refused to condemn white supremacy In the first presidential debate in September.

President Lee told The Big Issue that the president has weakened the United States’ reputation as a global superpower.

He said, “What bothers me the most is that I feel embarrassed.” “I feel like people in Europe and the rest of the world are looking at America and thinking, ‘What are you guys doing there? Stop voting for celebrities and let a real person run the country. “

Lee is one of many rock stars who have faced Trump.

