One hour until kick-off: We have a line up! Thomas Muller wears the captain’s armband as Bayern Munich play their first game at FC Barcelona this season.

Bayern Munich has everything to do now. With the international break barely behind us, the club is entering one of the season’s toughest periods. We start a series of matches every three days, we have the fifth level team FC Duren, who are looking to shock the world by removing the defending champions from the DFB Pokal League.

Hanse Flick is not a fool. He knows his international players will not be available, so he may have been preparing reserves for a while now. Among the appetizers, only Jerome BoatengAnd the Thomas MullerAnd and Alphonso Davies It will be available – all others outside of international service or injury. New engagements Douglas CostaMark Roca and Bona Sarr and Eric Maxime Choupo-Moting They are set to make their debut, while Alex Nobel will get a rare opportunity to show what he has due to an absence Manuel Neuer.

Flick has a good batch of players at its disposal, but it’s a knockout with one leg. Duren will catch their chances of catching Bayern by surprise, especially with all the beloved youngsters and new players at XI. Big players have to climb onto the board if the Bavarians want to advance.

Match information

Your location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

time: 8:45 PM local time, 2:45 PM EST

TV / Streaming: YoutubeAnd the ESPN +And the Search for your country

