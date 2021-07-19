Two bears lived in cages for years in Lebanon, and now they will be released in the United States

subordinate Bears that have been trapped for more than a decade In Lebanon they will be transferred to the United States To be released into natureActivists reported Sunday.

lebanon animals, one of the animal protection groups based in Beirut, indicated that Two Syrian brown bears, Homer and Ulysses, have been rescued from a private zoo in southern Lebanon.

The bears will be released after thatctivists convinced the zoo owner A better place had to be found for them than the little cages they had been in for more than 10 years. The bears were in the village of Hanawieh, near Tyre, in southern Lebanon.

“No animal should live in such extreme conditions, without proper food, without veterinary care, and without decent housing,” said Jason Meir, director of Animals Organization Lebanon. “For the first time in their lives, these bears will be able to be what they are, in big arcades, they will be able to live and enjoy their days,” he said.

And on Sunday the bears weigh about 130 kilograms (286 pounds) They were anesthetized, examined by a veterinarian, and placed in a huge cage for transport.

They were taken to Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut for transport to the United Arab Emirates. From there they will be taken to Chicago and from there to Wildlife Sanctuary in Colorado.

