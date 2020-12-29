TV series The Elder Scrolls: Netflix wants to repeat the success of The Witcher | Rumor

After the massive success of The Witcher, Netflix wants to bring another pillar of video games to the small screen, and that is the franchise. The Sheikh Scrolls, From which the preference arose Skyrim (It’s crazy to think about him, but next year he’s already blowing out his 10th candle.) The finer details at the moment are very rare: we only know that Netflix’s ambitions are so high and that they want to give the project the same first-rate treatment seen in the saga of Geralt of Rivia.

Bethesda has been working on the next chapter of the saga, currently known as The Elder Scrolls VI, for some time now: The first official info dates back to 2018, but the wait should be very long. In short, it is difficult to determine if the series is closely related to the new chapter in the game. True, the saga, set in very different eras, and even centuries, departs The book has great freedom to maneuver. For example, the series could be an advance version like the Cyberpunk RED paper used by the Cyberpunk 2077 video game.

It’s also interesting to report that Bethesda is working on a TV adaptation for another of the franchise’s popular series: That’s from FalloutAnd it does with one of Netflix’s fiercest competitors, Amazon Prime Video. This particular project has to be handled by the same team that started Westworld.