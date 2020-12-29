Quilmes lands in Denmark, Norway, Finland and Sweden

Brewery and brewing Quilmes, a company AB InBev, Has advanced its strategy to export its traditional product, Quilmes Clásica. Scandinavia, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Sweden received 50,000 bottles of 340ml of Argentine beer through Premium Beer, an importer of beer from the region.

This new project seeks to enhance brand awareness in other markets and will help consumers to remain in supply and availability at the time of purchase. During 2021, Quilmes expects to export around 120,000 bottles of its classic version.

We are very pleased that we received a very positive response in the region. The style is very popular and consumers are drawn to Argentine culture and our beer is known for its high quality. In addition, many of them who have had the opportunity to travel to our country and have Quilmes here are returning to this connection and the travel experience by consuming our product again, ”said Thomas Vrachia, vice president of sales at Cervecería y Maltería Quilmes.

The Quilmes and Malt brewery It has mainly exported Cerveza Quilmes and other brands like Patagonia, Brahma, and Stella Artois to 25 countries for more than 15 years. In addition, it is a major exporter of rye and barley. During 2019, the company exported more than 300 million USD.