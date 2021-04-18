Try: 5 New Messaging Apps – Always

During the quarantine, remote communication with family and friends became common. If all the email tools you use are already boring, we suggest you try five new apps for your daily conversations.

For your attention – Arnoldas Lukošius, an expert at Tele2 Innovation Office, offers five unique messaging apps where you can communicate with your friends, colleagues and relatives.

1. A very safe signal

Signal has always been just one of many competitors to the popular WhatsApp. The app has received the most attention because one of its founders is the American programmer and entrepreneur Brian Acton. More than a decade ago, he co-founded the same WhatsApp, but withdrew from the company when it launched in 2014. It was bought on Facebook.

The biggest thing about Signal is its encryption technology. The app uses the end-to-end principle when outgoing messages are encrypted on your phone instead of in the cloud. This means that it cannot be “hacked” or otherwise seized. In addition, the company is committed to never advertising its customers. The app is preserved from the money donated by the users.

The app was publicly announced and promoted by a famous American businessman, inventor and founder of electric car manufacturer Tesla. On your Twitter account on the social network, which is followed by more than 44 million people. Person, post a short message at the beginning of the year, “Use the flag.” After this statement, the tool began to grow like yeast. Currently, the app is used by more than 525 million people. People all over the world.

2. A private and functional telegram

Quickly gaining popularity and 500 million. Telegram, multi-user app. Messages sent through it are encrypted very carefully. Much attention is paid to consumer privacy. Application developers pledge never to pass user data to third parties or use it to display advertising messages. Here you can also try private confidential correspondence, which allows you to send hidden content to each other – messages, photos, videos or other files.

This platform, unlike Signal, has no restrictions on message length or attachment size, so it can be used not only for personal communication or group work, but also as a social network. If you want, you can connect up to 200,000 people with one Telegram messaging.

There is also a lot of customization features here. The shape or function of the gadget can be customized according to your needs.

3. For those who have an iPhone smart phone – iMessage

Reminder for iPhone Users – iMessage is safe and smart. It can be exchanged for free with all Apple smart device owners. These posts were created once WhatsApp became popular. This has become a great alternative to traditional SMS formatting.

Despite being introduced a decade ago, iMessage has many benefits. There is no limit to the number of characters here, users are free to send pictures, images, videos, links and other required files to each other. It is also possible to create joint group correspondence here.

Another tricky detail is the iMessage Animoji feature. It’s a kind of personalized 3D avatar that you can use in place of the usual and embarrassing emojis.

4. Google Messages for Android users

If iMessage was a response to a WhatsApp widget, Google Messages was a response to iMessage. For a very long time, Android hasn’t had a more serious competitor to iMessage. Each manufacturer that uses this OS will offer their own messaging tool, which will be significantly less effective than their iOS.

Finally, Google Messages was shown to the users. This product replaces the standard SMS, provides more security and adds many important new features.

Its biggest advantage is its integration with other Google products. This means that with this tool, you can easily share photos stored in Google Photos, Docs in Google Docs or Google Sheets, and even ask the Google Virtual Assistant smart assistant to find the information you need.

5. For those looking for the highest level of privacy – Threema

This tool deserves a mention for its extremely high standards of privacy and data protection. It is true that the app applies a one-time purchase fee of 3.99 euros.

With Threema, all your contacts are stored on the phone itself, not in the app. You do not need a phone number, email, or other personal information to communicate and communicate with others. Every new user is given a special eight-digit Threema ID code, which increases anonymity.

The tool not only encrypts text messages but also encrypts visual and audio messages or outgoing documents. Moreover, the read messages are deleted instantly without any trace. In addition, no user data is collected and no advertisements are collected here.