Trump’s wife sells NFT business

Former US First Lady Melania Trump has announced that she is selling Melania Vision, a digital asset token (NFT), to help children.

Melania Vision is the first digital work to be sold on the newly announced platform by the former First Lady of the United States. Marc Antoine Colonne painted the work depicting Lady Melania’s eyes in watercolor, including a recording of her voice. This NFT work is on sale from December 16 to December 31.

According to the product promotion, “the limited edition digital plaque will cost 1 SOL (about $150) and include a recording of Mrs. Trump’s message of hope.” More NFT work will continue to be sold by Melania on the new platform.

NFT work “Melania’s Vision”. Photo: Melania Trump

“I am proud to announce the launch of a new NFT work that demonstrates my passion for the arts, and will support my commitment to helping children through my Be Best initiative,” Melania announced today. / xii. “Through this new technology-driven platform, we will equip children with computer science skills such as programming and software development.”

A portion of the proceeds from NFT sales will be used to help American children increase their access to the resources they need to pursue in the fields of computer science and technology.

NFT is a digital asset, usually an image, song or video, that is purchased from an online marketplace and stored on the blockchain, the digital database that supports cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. or ethereum.

Blockchain allows anyone to verify NFT and store owner information. NFT attracts the attention of many brands, athletes, musicians and celebrities. Some digital NFT images have been sold for tens of thousands of dollars.

Hong Hanh (He follows CNN / The Guardian)