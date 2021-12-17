Realme GT 2: Xiaomi gets tougher; Realme flagship smartphone is coming to India – Marathi News | Realme gt 2 spotted on the official website could be launched soon in India

Realme A few days ago Realme GT 2 Pro in your GT series smart phone announced. The phone will be launched in global markets on December 20. But now, for the first time, information about another flagship phone in this series has surfaced. The phone will be launched under the name Realme GT 2.

Realme GT2 smart phone Appears on Realme India website. Except for the name, no other information about this phone has been found. This listing was first spotted on 91Mobile. This phone may be introduced in the first quarter of 2022 before the Pro variant in the series. In terms of features and specifications, this phone could be an upgraded version of Realme GT 5G, which was introduced last year.

Possible specifications of Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme GT 2 Pro will be launched for the first time in China on December 20th. It could be the company’s most expensive premium flagship phone ever. It has a 150 degree camera. Also the first to come with Qualcomm Snpadragon 8 Gen 1 chipset real me it will be. The phone can have up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

This phone comes with a 6.7 inch screen with QHD + resolution. Which will support 120Hz refresh rate. The back of the phone will have two 50-megapixel cameras. You get a 32MP camera for selfies. The smartphone is also rumored to come with 125W fast charging support.

