Trent Williams and Brandon Ayuk will miss Thursday night’s match due to contact with Kendrick Born

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler
Trent Williams and Brandon Ayuk will miss Thursday night's match due to contact with Kendrick Born

Getty Images

The 49ers are more like the 29ers this year.

Being hugely shortened by injury, San Francisco will lose other players based on their contact with a positive COVID-19 receiver. Kendrick Born.

The 49ers officially put a tackle Trent Williams And the recipient Brandon Ayuk On the COVID-19 / standby list as high-risk close contacts with Bourne. receiver Depo Samuel, Who was already due to miss the match due to injury, will also be placed on the COVID-19 reserve list based on contact with Borne.

Thus, among other things, 49 players will not have the three best receivers, their tight ends, the top back-back, the highest midfield player and the left-starting tackle, among others Thursday night against the Packers.

You ask why the game continues? The main focus of the league is on playing matches. Even if it was more “fair” for the 49 players to pitch the match for Monday or Tuesday, the situation could only get worse by then. Starting with Buccaneers-Raiders from Week Seven, the league is beginning to give a clear priority and preference for playing matches, even if one team is unfortunately unprepared for it.


READ  Drew Brees says the Trump NFL protests were never the American flag

More Stories

The Italian Federation is investigating Lazio over possible violations of the Covid virus – The Manila Times

9 hours ago Marsh Tyler

The Republican candidate leads in the race for the 67th state representative

17 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Jaffe Baez and Anthony Rizzo of CAPS won the Golden Glove Awards

1 day ago Marsh Tyler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Jefferson County has moved to a state’s “ high risk ” level of COVID-19 disk due to the continuing rise in cases.

53 mins ago Marsh Tyler

The Masked Singer Season 4 Episode 6 Summary: The Squiggly Monster Revealed

1 hour ago Neville Carr

Hello again, Voyager 2! NASA is sending out its first call for interstellar space exploration since March

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler

Trent Williams and Brandon Ayuk will miss Thursday night’s match due to contact with Kendrick Born

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler

The alleged AirPods 3 parts photo shows a design inspired by AirPods Pro

1 hour ago Elena Rowse