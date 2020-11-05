Trent Williams and Brandon Ayuk will miss Thursday night’s match due to contact with Kendrick Born

Getty Images

The 49ers are more like the 29ers this year.

Being hugely shortened by injury, San Francisco will lose other players based on their contact with a positive COVID-19 receiver. Kendrick Born.

The 49ers officially put a tackle Trent Williams And the recipient Brandon Ayuk On the COVID-19 / standby list as high-risk close contacts with Bourne. receiver Depo Samuel, Who was already due to miss the match due to injury, will also be placed on the COVID-19 reserve list based on contact with Borne.

Thus, among other things, 49 players will not have the three best receivers, their tight ends, the top back-back, the highest midfield player and the left-starting tackle, among others Thursday night against the Packers.

You ask why the game continues? The main focus of the league is on playing matches. Even if it was more “fair” for the 49 players to pitch the match for Monday or Tuesday, the situation could only get worse by then. Starting with Buccaneers-Raiders from Week Seven, the league is beginning to give a clear priority and preference for playing matches, even if one team is unfortunately unprepared for it.