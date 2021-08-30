Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev: Their friendship is very deep – a sporty combination

They are the best German tennis pros and have played together. But how close the relationship between Alexander Zverev (24) and Angelique Kerber (33), so far, only a few know.

At the US Open, which begins in New York on Monday, they are both at their best. Coming with the tailwind of an Olympic champion and masters winner from Cincinnati, Kerber has been in great shape since June, winning Bad Homburg and only pulling out at Wimbledon in the semifinals against world number one Ashleigh Barty (25/Australia).



They are both now talking about each other in BILD. Note: Zverev even talks about friendship! The man from Hamburg: “We are incredibly good friends, we know each other very well, we are often together on the tennis courts. I often watch the matches of people I know and Angie has always been one of the candidates.

Kerber is no different: “At the Olympics, I saw every game he played and shared the excitement. I was convinced of its potential very early on and there is more to come.” So much more? This means Grand Slam victories! In New York, Zverev missed two meager points in the final against Dominic Thiem (27/Austria) a year ago.

What about friendship Frau Kerber? “Yes, there is. But I will never forgive him for missing the match point against Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic in the Hopman Cup,” she laughs. The Hopmann Cup, which no longer exists, was the Mixed World Cup, in which both played together for Germany, including mixed. He lost the final against Switzerland in 2019.

All in all, the topic was called the US Open. Kerber starts around 8pm (Eurosport Live) against Ukrainian Dajana Jastremska (21). Zverev should only play on Tuesday (6 p.m.) and play a prequel against Sam Querrey (33) at the world’s largest tennis court, Arthur Ashe Stadium, which seats 24,000. On the other hand, Kerber has to make do with Court 17.



She has already revealed what Kerber Zverev believes in. And how is the opposite? “She’s been playing tennis incredibly since the summer. He’s moving really well on the baseline, and he’s not as frantic as he was a few months ago. I think she’s happy with her life,” said the man from Hamburg.

He doesn’t think she has a chance of winning a title at the age of 33. The world number 4 on the former top-ranked and three-time Grand Slam winner: “She’s not old! With men, everyone is like that.” To be more precise: “The Big Three” They are older. Roger Federer, 40, Rafael Nadal, 35, Novak Djokovic, 34.

Well, German tennis fans can look forward to the next couple of weeks.