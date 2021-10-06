Trailer for the new Netflix horror movie starring Kate Siegel that’s coming this Halloween

The American actress, who has already starred in series like The Haunting of HIll House and Midnight Mass recently, as well as in several films of her husband, Mike Flanagan, has been confirmed to be Netflix’s Queen of Horror. Hypnotic debuted on Netflix on October 27, just in time to celebrate Halloween.

Kate Siegel. Maybe the name won’t tell you much – or maybe it will tell you: in that case it’s fine – but if you want tohorror There is a very high possibility that you have watched it often and willingly over the past few months and years. especially on Netflix.

Kate Siegel, born 1982, with blue eyes and black hair, was in fact the heroine of most things her husband directed. Mike Flanagan: starting from Silence – the horror of silence, for 2016, which she also co-authored, and until the last series Midnight Mass, passing through other films such as Gerald game, and other series such as Chase Hill House.

Now, though: It’s not like that if you’re a wife Mike Flanagan You cannot work with others. for this reason, From October 27, eve HalloweenWe’ll be able to like Kate Siegel Live su Netflix As the protagonist hypnoticA new movie – horror, of course – directed by Matt Angel and Suzanne Cote and written by Richard de Ovidiu.

in a hypnotic, which we show you below Official AnnouncementSiegel plays a woman who, in order to solve some of her problems, turns to a famous hypnologist, but after some particularly intense sessions she finds herself facing unexpected and deadly consequences of this therapy.

Here is the trailer for Hypnotic:

Jane (Kate Siegel), a young woman reeling from a series of traumatic events, feels trapped both personally and professionally, and turns to famed hypnotherapist, Dr. Meade (Jason O’Mara), for healing. After a few intense sessions, terrifying events and mysterious amnesia, Jane finds herself the subject of serious psychological manipulation. With the help of detective Wade Rollins (Dulé Hill), he will try to find the key to the problem before it is too late to avoid the deadly consequences.