Tracking his private plane, a genius college student annoys and bargains with Elon Musk

Elon Musk has found himself in trouble amid fears that his plane was being tracked by a 19-year-old college student, there is a Twitter account called “ElonJet”, which has been using advanced technology to track the world’s richest man’s private plane for months, and his account currently has more than 88 A thousand followers.

University student Jack Sweeney who annoys the richest man in the world

The account broadcasts the movements of Elon Musk’s jet through the intelligent use of robots that collect air traffic data widely available to the public, and the mastermind behind the operation is alleged to be a first-year college student at the University of Central Florida named Jack Sweeney, according to the website. Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper.

The genius student Sweeney, who studies information technology, has created 15 other accounts on “Twitter” using the same method in order to broadcast when the chosen plane takes off or landing, and he also runs an account that tracks the movements of the private planes of many celebrities including Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Tom Cruz and Oprah Winfrey.

Elon Musk’s private jet

According to a new report, Musk had already called Sweeney to ask him to stop tracking his private plane, and in order to lure the teen, he offered him $5,000, telling him, “Can you remove this? It’s a security risk.”

The report also stated that Sweeney’s answer was, “Are there a chance of that amount being raised to $50,000? It would be a huge boost to college and would probably allow me to get a new car,” but Musk never called the boy back.

Days later, Sweeney told the Daily Mail that he would prefer to get an internship at Tesla or SpaceX, but he hasn’t received a response from the world’s richest man yet.

Earlier this month, Musk tweeted that social media accounts that track his movements have become a “security issue.” The wealth of the richest man in the world is estimated at 242 billion dollars.