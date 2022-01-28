Maduro confirms that the opposition failed in its attempt to activate the process of impeachment | international

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro asserted that the opposition had failed in its attempt to activate a new recall process against him, in addition to supporting the questionable work of the National Electoral Council.

Venezuelan Governor Nicolas Maduro confirmed, Thursday, that opponentsHe “failed again” when trying to activate a referendum that would revoke his presidential mandate, and considered that the National Electoral Council had given them the “conditions” to start the referendum, despite the fact that his critics described the referendum as a “clown”. Distinctive requirements.

“The extreme putschist right has failed again (…) but it is their fault. I assume my mistakes when I face them,” Maduro said in the Protocol Law issued at the beginning of the judicial year.

Hours before her speech, French National Assembly Mayor Tania D’Amelio confirmed that on the day this Wednesday they had received less than the necessary signatures, equivalent to 20% of each state’s electoral census, to begin an impeachment referendum to mature.

The president of the university explained that they received 42,421 applications, which were approved by the citizens’ signature, in a day full of controversy, because the Canadian National Council only provided 12 hours to collect support in 1,200 tables installed across the country.

Promoters cross out these terms They considered it “impossible” to collect signatures in that time period, so they demanded that their supporters not go to sign and announced that they would take further legal action.

Maduro, without directly referring to his claims, said that “the National Electoral Council gave them all the conditions” and a “whole day” in which they had to “collect only 20% of signatures” for the electoral census.

He commented, “The blame for the abject failure of the attempt to activate the impeachment referendum this year is stupidity, childhood, and the coup that the opposition has provoked in Venezuela in recent years.”

For this reason, he argued that “it is their fault” (of the opponents) pointed out, especially Juan Guaido.

For his part, Guaido yesterday accused the Venezuelan government, which he calls “dictatorship”, of “fearing the will of the people” because of the conditions imposed by the National Election Commission to mobilize support for the activation of the referendum.



“Fearing the will of the people today, once again, the dictatorship committed a fraud. They are a minority and snatched away the popular referendum without holding any form. “We will insist on the conditions for free and fair elections, in which the will of the Venezuelans are respected,” Guaido wrote on Twitter.