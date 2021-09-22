Toyota prepares for fifth Yaris World Rally Championship in Finland

Toyota confirmed that it will host a fifth special Yaris trip on the World Cup visit to Finland, from 1-3 October to Lapland, which has been linked to one of the Japanese brand’s units for next year.

The 30-year-old pilot was absent from WRC This season after losing his seat in M Sport Ford After one campaign with the British team last year.

Labe’s return guarantees that he will be there Five Yaris WRC cars In the Finnish entry list, including Sebastien OgierAnd Elvin EvansAnd Callie Rovanpera And Takamoto Katsuta.

“I am so happy for Dad to be at the starting line Finland Rally With Yaris WRC. “It’s great to be back at WRC and working with Toyota, we had such a great time together, it feels like we’re coming home,” Labe said in a Twitter post. Thank you so much for this opportunity to my sponsors and management.

A tweet from the Toyota WRC team added: “Look forward to seeing the winners of the 2017 Esapekka Lappi and [su copiloto] Tendon [Ferme] Back at Yaris WRC at Rally Finland.”

Toyota will manage the car rented by Lappi and will feature a special décor unique to the Finnish driver.

October’s return to the World Rally Championship means Lappe is once again teaming up with the official Toyota team after driving part of 2017 and the entire 2018 season with them.

In 2017, the Finn claimed his only World Rally Championship victory so far with a victory in the Finland Rally. After finishing fifth in the championship in 2018, he joined the official Citroën team alongside Ogier in 2019, taking three second places.

Lappé could join Ogier as he emerged as the favorite to share Toyota’s third plant unit next season, with the seven-time world champion. Hoping to compete part-time in 2022.

The news of being in Rally Finland appears to be fueling rumors that Lappi might join Toyota next year. The Japanese brand appears set to retain full-time Evans, Rovanpera and Katsuta services by 2022.