Tools: Science and Technology: Lenta.ru

Honor smartphones will be able to access Google services. This is stated in the GizChina edition.

Media journalists refer to the official account of the German Honor Department on Twitter. On May 21, a subscriber asked if the new Honor 50 series phones would receive service support from Google. “Yes, we can confirm that,” said a senior account representative for the company.

After some time, the post was deleted, as the user who asked the question expressed his regret, indicating that he had been waiting for a long time for Google to return to Honor devices. Trust us, us too! The author of the Twitter Honor account said, “Summer is going to be ours.”

Most likely, Honor has been allowed to sell smartphones with Google apps installed on them, but the company is trying to keep advertising this fact until the tools are introduced.

According to rumors, the Chinese company is preparing three devices – Honor 50, 50 Pro and 50 Pro +. The base model will be released with the new Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, advanced versions will be equipped with the flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset, and higher devices will likely receive a 6.79-inch AMOLED display at a frequency of 120 Hz, and a multi-main camera with a leading 50-megapixel lens, and a dual front camera with 32 and 8 sensors Megapixels. Phones are expected to be announced this summer.

Earlier this year, the CEO honored George Chao Has been confirmedThe company is in talks with Google to obtain permission to use the US IT giant’s platform on its smartphones. Previously recognized honor, restrictions were lifted after the company no longer Be a part of Huawei.