“Lion’s Den”: Siblings present an “emotional tone”

Five startups presented their creative business ideas again on the evening of Monday, May 24, in the tenth episode of the current season of “Die Höhle der Löwen” (VOX and TVNow). Celebrity investors Judith Williams (49), Dagmar Worl (67), Carsten Mashmeyer (62), Ralph Dumel (54), Nico Rosberg (35), George Kofler (64) and Nils Glagau (45) can persuade three products: a platform for creative workshops, a stick to wound Broken skin has a jar from which new life springs.

Investors are excited about “The Makery”

When industrial engineer Jasper Kolb and his wife Maja immigrated to Australia seven years ago, the couple ran into a small company there that offered workshops on various topics. A concept that the two wanted home in Berlin in 2015. Thus was born “The Makery”, a platform for professional and creative workshops. The Makery brings together local creatives, artists and experts who share their knowledge and passion in their workshops – from making your own pasta to making utensils and baking sourdough.

The startup meets enthusiasm among lions. Judith Williams particularly liked the design and name of the website, but she didn’t see the collaboration. Jasper Kolb finally receives the requisite investment of € 250,000 from George Kofler. But not for the company’s proposed 15 percent shares, the two reached a compromise of 21 percent. “It was a struggle,” the founder describes the negotiations with Kofler.

Carsten Mashmaier is in pain in “Bodywallet”

Who does not know her? On the beach, when partying or playing sports, purses and bags are often unsafe and tempting for thieves. But where do you put your credit card and your money? Founders Christian Schranz and Axel Kossuch have found a simple solution for this: "Bodywallet," which is a wallet you can stick to. The cloth can stick to the body or clothing like plaster, and cash can be stored in it.

However, the product failed with the investors. Dagmar Wöhrl doubts the stability and security of the wallet in which it can get stuck, and other investors criticize the company’s valuation. “I have stomach pains with the product,” says Carsten Maschmeyer, explaining his decision. Instead of the 100,000 euros required to buy 10 percent of the shares, founders have to return home empty-handed.

The Summersaver Corporation turns its problem into a business idea

Many women are familiar with this: the summer heat, the clothes that are well ventilated, but their thighs are rubbing against each other. Dennis Hahn had to experience first-hand how painful this could be. The founder tells about her first vacation after gaining weight, which gave her an idea. She developed Summersaver, an anti-chafing wand that’s supposed to prevent skin irritation and irritation and thus “save summer”.

Cosmetic guru Judith Williams can’t convince the product’s recipe. But two other lions bite: George Kofler and Ralph Dumel each offered the founder 250,000 euros in exchange for 20 percent of the company’s shares. After a short phone call to her mentor Dominic, Denise Hahn decides on the Ralph Dummel show. Above all, the manpower that an entrepreneur could provide was crucial to her. “I can actually see us on the shelves.”

Can “HARDCORK” be replaced with plastic?

Rouven Brauers is a skateboarder and avid surfer. In the past 30 years, he built and dismantled more than 10,000 surfboards himself and did a lot of research on the materials. He came to the "den of the lions" with a revolutionary invention: "I encountered a material that fascinated me a lot. That is cork." Co-founder Alexander Gebler explains: "Cork is a layer of cork oak – it has great properties. It's waterproof, gas-proof, and very good insulation." It can also convince sustainability. The material can replace "nearly anything" and thus can be used in the automotive, aviation and yacht-building industries.

Regardless of the idea, surfboards and skateboards are sold out and a smaller order from VW, Rouven Brauers, and Alexander Gebler cannot be placed much. Ultimately, investing a million euros for 20 percent of the company’s shares is very uncertain for all lions.

EVERTREE reinvents landfills

When Helena and Andreas Honky lost their father three years ago, the siblings did not want to be satisfied with the end of their deaths. The idea of ​​the “EVERTREE” urn that creates a new life in the shape of a tree from the ashes of the deceased was born. “It also makes a very effective contribution to climate protection,” explains Helena. “We want to turn cemeteries into forests and give a taboo topic a voice.” You can tell from Helena Hohnke how important the topic is for siblings. She constantly fights back her tears. For Carsten Mashmeyer, one of the “most emotional pitches ever”.

So far, the siblings have sold six tractors for 140 euros each, especially for pets. Because funeral laws in Germany can put obstacles in the way of a startup when it comes to burying people. Investors see it this way and jump in the row. At the end of the day, Helena and Andreas Honk found an investor in Niels Glago: Leo took a third of the company for 75,000 euros.