Get Totallee Cases for as little as $ 5 with this Black Friday Coupon Code

While Black Friday sales of phones and laptops are already in full swing, deals on cases are fewer and farther, but fan-favorite skinny cassette maker Totallee kicked off Black Friday deals early at 30% off everything they sell on Amazon. The best part about this deal: it’s not limited to Americans! Canadians and UK residents can have fun too!

Totallee cases tend to start on the expensive side – at least, pricey for a thin case – but once the phone is out for a while, cases typically drop to $ 15-20, and once you add an extra 30% off, these cases are killer deals. Pixel 3a and 3a XL owners, in particular, can get the Totallee Pixel 3a case For $ 5 once you apply 30% off coupon for $ 6.99.

We’ve reviewed Totallee cases in the past as well as our Wireless Charging Car Holder review, which brings a 30% coupon to $ 41. If you’re discussing getting a wireless car charger – which you absolutely should do because wireless chargers are perfect for the commute of 20 to 40 minutes, and not that anyone is on the go regularly right now – then Totallee is sleek, motorized and supports 10W wireless charging.

It should be noted that Totallee cases are thin cases that won’t give you much shock / drop protection, but they will give you protection from scratches and grip, which is what many of us need in a situation, especially if we’re the type who uses or uses a PopSocket or phone handle On a lightweight phone like the Pixel 3a or iPhone 12 Mini.