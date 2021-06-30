Tokyo Olympics: Commentators

Discovery, the official home of the Olympics in Europe*, has unveiled an astonishing lineup of 145 sports stars and presenters tasked with furthering the broadcaster’s mission: to reignite the power of sport during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Discovery’s team of sports experts includes famous top athletes whose combined victories have reached 94 Olympic and Paralympic medals across a wide range of disciplines. Among them too Sir Bradley Wiggins (UK), multiple Olympic gold medalist in cycling, Carolina Cloft (Sweden) and Olympic gold in 2004 and Fabian Hambuchen (Germany), the Olympic champion at the bar in Rio 2016. Discovery is the place for fans who can’t wait to find out all the updates and news about the Olympics straight from sports stars.

An impressive list of world-renowned experts which also includes:

• Alan Bernard (France), double Olympic gold medal in swimming

• Rossano Galtarosa (Italy), Olympic gold medalist in rowing and four-time world champion

• Adam Korol (Poland), 2008 Olympic gold medalist in rowing and four-time world champion

• Jani Sevenin (Finland), 1996 Olympic swimming silver medalist

• Alberto counter (Spain), two-time winner of the Tour de France

The “Discovery Team” will include audiences in eleven European markets thanks to its extensive “Olympic” experience, gained in 192 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and the possibility in particular in Italy to follow every moment on Discovery, the only reality where spectators will have access to every must-watch moment in Tokyo 2020.

The team will work both on the field in Tokyo and from local centers, ensuring unparalleled skills, information and knowledge also thanks to the support of cutting-edge technologies and exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews, designed to deliver the best possible experience to millions of sports fans on the continent.

Scott Young, Senior Vice President of Production, Content Eurosport I have announced “Our team of world-renowned athletes and sporting talent for Tokyo 2020 is the most competent ever.”

These sports stars are ready to give their best for entertainment at the highest level, powered by the latest and most innovative immersive technology to always put spectators at the center of the action and deliver the best Olympic experience to fans across Europe.”

The lineup is still being updated: more names will be added to “Team Discovery” and will be announced before the opening ceremony on July 23.

team discovery Italy:

? 19 successful athletes and talents including Rossano Galtarossa (rowing), Hugo Sconuccini (basketball), Paolo Cosi (volleyball), Alberto Posnari (artistic gymnastics), Paolo Cani (tennis), Cristina Chiuso (swimming), Giulia Sechin ( journalist), Ilaria Colombo (gymnastics), Zoran Velicic (reporter), Margarita Granbassi (fencing), Sarah Pizzo Casehara (band leader), Riccardo Magrini (cyclist), Valentina Marchi (conductor), Andrea Menegin (basketball), Rachel Sangiuliano (volleyball) (judo), Roberta Vinci (tennis) and Francesco Panetta (athletics)

? Athletes participated in 27 Olympic Games and won nine medals (three gold, two silver, five bronze)

