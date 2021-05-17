Titanium gold-plated smartphone with Tibetan bull skin, Snapdragon 865 processor and dual screens for $ 1,500

8848 has shown the world a small collection of premium smartphones. The main “features” of the device are the titanium gold-plated case and the back panel is made of cowhide with a “warm” effect. The presence of the word inspiration (“inspire”) in the title indicates that the lead development team has been bitten by some inspirer.

Brief description of the “8848 6 Inspiration Edition” smartphone:

Chipset – Snapdragon 865;

OS – Titanium OS / Android 10;

Number of screens – 2 (6.1 inches AMOLED on the front panel and 1.19 inches circular on the back);

Memory 8/256 GB

5G support (with NSA / SA dual-mode connection);

Triple camera with resolution 64/13/10 MP;

Voice assistant support

4380 mAh battery;

Support encrypted calls and messages;

27W fast charging, etc.

It offers customers individual color and texture solutions (from dark blue alligator leather and sky blue lizard skin to the legendary Tibetan brown leather). Customers are given the opportunity to order a smartphone of any material with any body color.

Novelty circulation has not been determined (it is only noted that the number of devices available for purchase will be extremely small). The stated cost of the “8848 M6 Inspiration Edition” in yuan is 9999 JPY (approximately $ 1553 at the exchange rate at the time of publication).

Read the latest news from the world of mobile technology at Google NewsAnd the The social networking site Facebook And the TwitterAs well as subscribe to YouTube channel